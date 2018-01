Every Tuesday we go inside the community for our “Learning Curve” this week the Evansville African American Museum joined 44News morning anchor Lauren Leslie live in studio.

Board member Lana Burton brought new Executive Director, Dr. Ashley Jordan, to introduce her to the community as well as discuss events planned for the next month. February is Black History Month but as Burton says, the museum is focused on black history 365-days a year.

