The Learning Curve: EAAM September Events

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve with the Evansville African American Museum.

September is a busy month for EAAM. Events start Friday, Sept 1, with Music at the Museum.

The following weekend, on Sept. 9, the museum will host Kids Crafty Saturday from 1PM -3PM at the East Branch Library.

There is also a Community Diversity Forum in partnership with the Tri-State Alliance on Thursday, Sept. 14th.

The Hat Ladies High Tea is on Saturday, Sept 16th. This includes a hat making workshop and sisterhood social.

The month of September wraps up with Wander Weekend on Sept. 22 and a Hand Crafters’ Workshop for Teens and Adults on Sept. 30th.

