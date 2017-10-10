The Learning Curve: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve, our weekly educational segment.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Rachel Herr from Albion Fellows Bacon Center shares several events taking place in October to spread awareness and honor both victims and survivors of domestic violence.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In order to shed light on the realities of domestic violence throughout our country, Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established for the month of October starting in 1987. The goals of Domestic Violence Awareness Month include: mourning those who have died because of domestic violence, celebrating those who have survived, and connecting those who work to end domestic violence.

For more information on events taking place for the month of October click here.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center provides services 24 hours a day to the following counties: Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Dubois, Gibson, Pike, Orange, Crawford, and Harrison.

