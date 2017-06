BOSS Inc., joins 44News This Morning for the Learning Curve.

The Evansville organization has several programs available to keep kids active and learning this summer.

Some of those programs include the Evansville Youth Football League. Sign-ups started this past weekend.

BOSS Inc., is also partnering with several organizations for the RIZE program for the summer.

And finally, BOSS is still holding its bike giveaway.

