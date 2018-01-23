Learning Curve: Barbed Wire Artist

Every Tuesday 44News goes inside the community for our “Learning Curve” segment. This week, Jamaican artist Sean Wallace joined us live in studio ahead of his art exhibit, reception and celebration Thursday, January 25th. Wallace will host the exhibit and “Encouraging Art Award” ceremony at Hopkinsville Community College in Kentucky. The reception and celebration is slated to begin at 6PM Thursday at Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium.

This is the 5th year for Wallace’s exhibit, two years ago he added the “Encouraging Art Award” which gifts a Kentucky student a monetary award to further encourage artistic interests.

Sean shared part of his story and passion for his unique artwork. Originally from Jamaica, Wallace started working with barbed-wire when he moved to the states. Wallace brought a couple of his pieces in studio to show his craftsmanship and explain the meaning behind the art.

Wallace says while creating art out of barbed-wire can be time consuming and difficult it reminds him of life, “To get anything good out of life, if you have anything on your mind that you want to achieve in life, it’s not going to happen easy. I want everyone to know that it doesn’t matter what you are thinking about in life what you want to achieve, a lot of people say, ‘”I am too old or I can’t do this or I am blind or I am deaf.”‘ You aren’t doing it because you aren’t doing it,” said Wallace. On top of his artistic creativity, Wallace has also taken center stage as a TedX speaker.

Sean invites everyone out to the art reception and celebration THIS Thursday, January 25th at Hopkinsville Community College.

