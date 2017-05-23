The Learning Curve: Banzai Curriculum in Daviess Co. Schools

In the Learning Curve, 44News goes Inside the Community with the Daviess County Teachers Federal Credit Union. The DCTFCU sponsors Banzai curriculum. And it teaches students the fundamentals of budgeting and the importance of being prepared for the unexpected.

Tina Payne with DCTFCU says it saw a need in the community for financial literacy in schools that reflected the products in modern banking. And it decided to move forward with financing Banzai’s curriculum to Daviess County schools.

This is our first year offering these materials. And SCTFCU is sponsoring 12 Owensboro area middle and high schools with over 1400 students benefiting from the curriculum this past school year.

For more information, visit Teach Banzai.

