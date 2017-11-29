44News | Evansville, IN

The Learning Curve – African American Museum

November 29th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Lu Porter from the Evansville African American Museum joins 44News for the last time before she takes off for retirement. There are two events the museum has coming up for families, including a family painting workshop and a fun day of crafts and holiday cheer.

The family painting workshop is happening on Saturday, December 9th and is a free event for anyone. On Saturday, December 16th kids can go to the East Branch Library for a fun day of crafts and holiday cheer.

And this Saturday, December 2nd will be celebrating Lu Porter and honoring her with a retirement party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To RSVP, call 812-423-5188.

