44News | Evansville, IN

The Learning Curve: African American Museum April Events

The Learning Curve: African American Museum April Events

March 28th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Evansville African American Museum went Inside the Community this morning with 44News Anchor Amanda Chodnicki to share details on several upcoming events taking place in April.

The following are the events:

-“Fabulous First Friday” event
-Friday, April 7
-The African American Disability Experience Round Table & Exhibit Opening
-6 p.m. at museum
-Free for members and $5 for non-members.
-Runs until April 26

-Community forum on “The Experience of Mixed Students in Evansville Schools”
-Thursday, April 13
-Presentation by Dr. Joy Howard from USI
-6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
-Free and open to the public

-“Kids crafty Saturday Workshop”
-Silk hoop sun catchers craft
-April 29
-From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the East Branch Library Auditorium.
-Free, but must RSVP by April 26

There are several new exhibits still on display for the month of April, including “The Community Attic: 200 Years of Black History Treasures” exhibit.
It has been extended until June 27th at the museum.

Amanda Chodnicki

Amanda Chodnicki

Reporter for 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.