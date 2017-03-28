The Learning Curve: African American Museum April Events

The Evansville African American Museum went Inside the Community this morning with 44News Anchor Amanda Chodnicki to share details on several upcoming events taking place in April.

The following are the events:

-“Fabulous First Friday” event

-Friday, April 7

-The African American Disability Experience Round Table & Exhibit Opening

-6 p.m. at museum

-Free for members and $5 for non-members.

-Runs until April 26

-Community forum on “The Experience of Mixed Students in Evansville Schools”

-Thursday, April 13

-Presentation by Dr. Joy Howard from USI

-6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

-Free and open to the public

-“Kids crafty Saturday Workshop”

-Silk hoop sun catchers craft

-April 29

-From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the East Branch Library Auditorium.

-Free, but must RSVP by April 26

There are several new exhibits still on display for the month of April, including “The Community Attic: 200 Years of Black History Treasures” exhibit.

It has been extended until June 27th at the museum.

