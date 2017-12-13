44News | Evansville, IN

“Learning Curve” Addressing School Bullying

December 13th, 2017

Matt Hart with PBIS Rewards joined 44News Morning anchor Lauren Leslie to discuss how to deal with your child’s school if you suspect bullying. Hart offers tips and advice for parents and care-givers.

