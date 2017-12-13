“Learning Curve” Addressing School Bullying
Matt Hart with PBIS Rewards joined 44News Morning anchor Lauren Leslie to discuss how to deal with your child’s school if you suspect bullying. Hart offers tips and advice for parents and care-givers.
December 13th, 2017 Lauren Leslie 44News This Morning
Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice.