The Learning Curve: 2017 TwiSTEM Conference

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for The Learning Curve with details on the upcoming 2017 TwiSTEM Conference. TwiSTEM is a non-profit group with a mission to provide professional development, networking and outreach opportunities for women in STEM fields to enhance their careers and encourage others to pursue careers in STEM

The conference is on May 5th at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center and New Tech Institute.

Registration check-in starts at 8am.

For more information or to register send an email to twistem.evv@gmail.com.

Comments

comments