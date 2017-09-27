Learn to Salsa in THREE MINUTES!

With “Fiesta Evansville” around the corner, and Bokeh Lounge hosting several Latin Dance parties, a lot of you have told me that you want to go…but you can’t dance.

I asked dance instructor Heidi Garza to drop in to the studio to teach us…with a twist!

I challenged her to teach us to Salsa in less than three minutes, and she accepted.

Bookmark this story so you can practice later, and if you need more personalized instruction?

Heidi teaches dance lessons for all ages and types.

So next time I see you, you’d better be dancing!



Like what I do? See more on Evansville's YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider.



