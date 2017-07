Country music star LeAnn Rimes will be coming to Henderson this fall. Rimes will perform at the Preston Arts Center on Thursday, October 5th at 7:30 p.m.

She is known for her rich vocals, and her singles How Do I Live and Can’t Fight The Moonlight.

Tickets are between $38 and $48. For tickets, call the Box Office at 270-831-9800.

For more information, visit Henderson Area Arts Alliance.

Comments

comments