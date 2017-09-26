Home Indiana Evansville League of Women Voters Host Booths for National Voter Registration Day September 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

State and municipal elections are just as important as any other election. However, voter turnout for those elections are often low.

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, more than 3,000 groups across the country joined forces Tuesday hoping to increase awareness.

In Evansville “League of Women Voters” set up registration booths at Ivy Tech and Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

This local group is part of the larger, national movement working to increase voter participation in state and municipal elections.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Election Office say voter registration numbers fluctuate for a variety of reasons. Voters can be dropped for moving from one county to another or even being incarcerated.

“League of Women Voters is stressing to everyone to please check their voting registration because recently, in Vanderburgh County, about 30,000 people have been dropped from the voter registration rolls. And in Evansville alone, almost 20,000 people have been dropped. So it’s very important to confirm your registration and to see if you’re registered to vote so you can vote in every election,” says Barbara Delker, League of Women Voters.

The last day to register in the state of Indiana will be April 9th. In Kentucky, April 23rd, in Illinois March 20th will be the end of the Grace Period.

There is still plenty of time to register for any elections taking place next year.



Comments

comments