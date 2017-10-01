Home Indiana Evansville ‘A League Of Their Own’ Visits Bosse Field In Evansville October 1st, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Former cast members from the film “A League of Their Own,” visited Bosse Field yesterday evening to celebrate its 25th anniversary of its release date. Many local residents had the opportunity to meet former extras and other prominent cast members from the film. Ron Soellner, a former cast member who played the first base umpire, made an appearance after travelling from Wisconsin. He mentioned, “Being around great stars like Tom Hanks and Gina Davis and some of the great moments and then the fans. You know, it’s just great to be here.” There were many activities available for those who decided to attend the event. From the best dressed 40’s contest, bouncy houses, face painting to watching the film in the exact baseball field where some of the movie took place. Plenty of memorabilia including old scrapbooks and costumes were displayed for people to look through. Overall, the event was a success for a family friendly time.

