A League Of Their Own: 25 Years Later In Huntingburg June 30th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Indiana

It’s the 25th anniversary of the movie “A League of Their Own” and many people remember the iconic scenes shot at Bosse Field in Evansville. But, shooting also took place in Huntingburg at League Stadium, lasting for about a month. More than two decades later…there’s still an impact.

Just about everyone would agree that, “‘There’s no crying in baseball'” is the most popular line in the movie. Tom Hanks spoke those words at League Stadium.

Mayor Denny Spinner said, “Everybody in Huntingburg knows there is no crying in baseball but the whole world knows that and to have that originated right here is something we can really take a lot of pride in.”

Mayor Spinner is a walking billboard for the movie and his city. It’s a point of pride as well.

Spinner says the mayor at the time the movie was shot — Connie Nass — invited herself to meetings and eventually had a very secretive meet-up under the grandstands with the flim’s director.

Mayor Spinner said, “And so about two weeks they got word they selected Huntingburg and the rest started happening.”

In the small town of just more than 6000 residents…anyone old enough to remember has a story to share about “A League of Their Own”. One fan told us, “I have an official pin from the League of Their Own movie and this is what crew members wore to get them on the set.”

Folks living in Huntingburg say League Stadium looks pretty similar to the way it did 25 years ago. There was some added seating and the outfield wall has changed a bit…but that’s about it.

The day Hollywood came to Huntingburg is a day that changed the town forever. The stadium brings in 30,000 people a year to watch the Dubois County Bombers. There’s also a community festival celebrated around the stadium, and in case you haven’t visited, the words that put the town on the map can be seen just about everywhere.

Mayor Spinner said, “And the fact that this movie is so loved and everyone knows there is no crying in baseball and to know that happened right there.”

Filming for “A League of Their Own” began in Huntingburg August 8th, 1991 and wrapped up over Labor Day.

More than 3,000 extras were on hand for the final day of filming and it was said to be scorching hot that day.

