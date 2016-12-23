Leading the Community with Kindness

Things like crossing the street and finding a book at the library may seem like easy tasks. But to those who are visually-impaired, those things can be difficult to do. One lady has been going above and beyond for 17 years working with the blind and in turn spreading Kindness in the Community.

Krysti Hughes goes to the library in downtown Evansville quite often. But it is not to rent a book. It’s to work with young people, like Cleiton Johnston, who are visually impaired. “The whole focus of the job is to help people gain independence in the sighted world,” Hughes said.

Hughes works with Johnston not only to help him find his way around the library, but to teach him what’s accessible to him. “Even though you’re visually impaired, the library is still a great resource so whether it be audio books and then also looking at the braille books,” Krysti Hughes said.

Hughes says she works outside with Johnston as well so he can become acquainted with traffic patterns and construction. Johnston says this kind of thing takes trust. “If I get out, I’m usually with Krysti or my parents or someone that I trust,” Johnston said.

And to gain that trust, he says Krysti went above and beyond. Johnston says, “She asked me about a year ago or so if I went to the Fall Festival and I told her no.”

Krysti did not like that answer so she took it upon herself to make sure Johnston made it to the Fall Festival the following year. With Krysti by his side, the two maneuvered through the crowds, tried foods, and practiced asking others for assistance.

“To make sure for whenever I paid for food at the Fall Festival to ask someone if they could help me count what I received in change,” Johnston said.

All it took was a little push and a lot of kindness from Krysti. He said, “Nerve-wrecking… I was nervous throughout the whole thing.”

To allow Johnston to get his first Fall Festival Experience and gain a lot of independence.

