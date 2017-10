44News speaks to CEO of Leadership Evansville Lynn Miller Pease ahead of the organization’s 40th anniversary celebration. The celebration will be Saturday, October 14th in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District next to the Alhambra Theatre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be live music, food, fun, and a photo booth. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will also offer a proclamation.

Tickets are $40 per person.

