Leadership Changes at Methodist Hospital in Henderson

Methodist Hospital in Henderson is undergoing leadership changes. The Board of Directors announced that Gary Colberg is resigning as the president and CEO. Colberg says it’s due to increasing family responsibilities requiring his attention. He was president and CEO for nearly a year after taking over for Bruce Begley, who announced his retirement in March 2016.

Benny Nolen, who is currently the VP of Professional Services, will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Nolen has nearly 25 years of experience in healthcare management.

Before joining Methodist Hospital in January 2017, Nolen spent five years in Mt. Sterling, KY as the President of St. Joseph Mount Sterling Hospital. He was responsible for all operations and financial performance of the 63-licensed beds community hospital with about 350 employees.

He has also served on several professional committees and community-based boards, including the Strategic Advisory Committee for the corporate office of Kentucky One.

Comments

comments