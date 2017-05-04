Home Indiana Evansville Leaders Gather at Trinity United Methodist to Celebrate Day of Prayer May 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Religious leaders gathered at Trinity United Methodist Church today to celebrate the 66th annual National Day of Prayer. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke read a proclamation from the city stating that May 4th is Evansville’s National Day of Prayer.

Evansville Fire Department Chaplains led the prayer for the city’s first responders and men and women in uniform. Religious leaders from different faiths each got a chance to speak about the importance of prayer in our community.

This is the first time the event has been held at Trinity United Methodist Church. Organizers hope to hold it at its usual location, the Four Freedoms Monument, next year.

