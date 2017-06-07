Home Sports Laywer’s Statement: Ole Miss Decision Makers Lied, Conspired Against Barney Farrar June 7th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Sports Pinterest

Less than 24 hours after the University of Mississippi did not include former Ole Miss Football staffer Barney Farrar’s response in its brief Tuesday, Bruse Loyd, Farrar’s lawyer, released Farrar’s response to 44News Sports Director JoJo Gentry on Wednesday.

“Ole Miss released a redacted version of their response to the NCAA’s second notice of allegations,” Loyd wrote in a release to 44News. “As I have stated over the last several days, the approach of decision makers at Ole Miss was to point the finger at my client.”

Ole Miss recognized Tuesday that the violations against its football program, which include multiple, intentional acts of misconduct by employees and boosters, are serious, according to the university’s response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations released Tuesday.

Of the 21 violations Ole Miss plans to deny, four are Level I violations, the highest level the NCAA charges. Those four Level I allegations are against Farrar, a person directly involved with case told Gentry last week.

“Until now, the Ole Miss Family was unaware that it appears persons in positions of great responsibility, associated with the University, have lied to coach Farrar for months and conspired against him,” Loyd wrote. “These decision makers attempted to back Farrar into a corner and leave him with one option, admit to things he did not do.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Ole Miss, Football Coaching Staff to Deny Majority of 21 NCAA Violations

The response by Ole Miss states all but three Level I allegations were the result of intentional misconduct specifically intended to avoid monitoring systems implemented by the school.

The Level I allegations against Farrar are as follows, according to a source:

Providing lodging and transportation to Ole Miss Football recruits worth $2,200, and meals worth $235

Providing false information knowingly about recruiting violations when asked by the NCAA and Ole Miss Football

Boosters contacting one athlete committed to another NCAA football program, and allowed a cash payment(s) to that athlete worth $13-15,000

Distributing athletic gear, courtesy of a company owned by an Ole Miss booster, to recruits

Loyd tells Gentry Farrar believes the university first became aware of factual allegations against him in August 2016. At that time, Farrar was being represented by the same law firm as Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze. The university was also paying Farrar’s legal fees and expenses.

“During this period, coach Farrar was led to believe that the University, coach Freeze, and himself would all be working together as a team to show that the allegations against him were completely baseless and without merit,” Loyd wrote. “I suspect it was at some point during this time University decision makers decided to lay the blame on coach Farrar in an attempt to deflect the NCAA’s probe from them and offer up coach Farrar as a sacrifice to curry favor with the NCAA.”

Farrar was terminated by Ole Miss in December 2016, and was told by university officials that they do not believe he was being honest during his interview in December with NCAA investigators. Loyd said there was never an indication that Ole Miss, Freeze, and the law firm representing them were no longer committed to fighting the allegations against Farrar.

“In fact, Farrar did not become aware of the University and coach Freeze’s new position until the University released its video response to the amended NOAs on February 22, 2017,” Loyd wrote.

In March of this year, Loyd told Gentry he took over the legal representation of Farrar. From there, Loyd said he asked for two things:

“I asked that the University continue to pay coach Farrar’s salary so that he could afford to live on Oxford and actively assist the University and its counsel in preparation of everyone’s defense,” Loyd wrote. “It wasn’t until after I saw the University and coach Freeze’s responses to the notice of allegations that I realized what had been done.”

Freeze’s response to the allegations has not been released publicly.

The university has self-imposed a post-season ban for the 2017 football season, decreased the amount of time coaches can visit high schools and their athletic events by 10 percent in each of the next two years, and reduced its number of official visits by 20 percent.

The NCAA has not responded to 44News’ request for comment.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments