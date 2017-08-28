Home Indiana Lawsuit Filed Against Darmstadt For Violating Fair Housing Act August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An area developer is filing a lawsuit against the town of Darmstadt and its Town Council members for violating the Fair Housing Act (FHA). Developer Wayne Kinney alleges the town and its Town Council members discriminated against minorities and multi-family residents.

The lawsuit alleges the town and its Town Council violated the FHA and discriminated against minorities by imposing requirements on affordable multi-family housing that they did not impose on single-family developments.

Kinney is the owner of the development company planning to build an apartment complex on the southeast side of Darmstadt. But he said despite his efforts to meet with Darmstadt representatives and work out a resolution, he said he was met with resistance and opposition.

