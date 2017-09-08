Home Illinois Lawsuit Filed In Connection To White County Oil Spill September 8th, 2017 Warren Korff Illinois

The Illinois Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit in connection with last month’s oil spill near Norris City.

The oil made its way into a creek that is a tributary to Lick Creek, which is a tributary to The Little Wabash River.

The suit blames TrueFlo Solutions for the spill. TrueFlo operates a commercial saltwater disposal facility along Highway One near the creek. The Attorney General demands the company work 24 hours a day until the spill is cleaned up, develop a plan for remediation, and pay unspecified civil penalties.

There is still no estimate on how much oil may have been spilled.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments