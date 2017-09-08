Lawsuit Filed In Connection To White County Oil Spill
The Illinois Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit in connection with last month’s oil spill near Norris City.
The oil made its way into a creek that is a tributary to Lick Creek, which is a tributary to The Little Wabash River.
The suit blames TrueFlo Solutions for the spill. TrueFlo operates a commercial saltwater disposal facility along Highway One near the creek. The Attorney General demands the company work 24 hours a day until the spill is cleaned up, develop a plan for remediation, and pay unspecified civil penalties.
There is still no estimate on how much oil may have been spilled.