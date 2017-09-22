Home Indiana Lawsuit Filed In Connection To Deadly I-69 Rollover Accident September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Another lawsuit is filed in connection to a deadly van rollover crash two years ago on Interstate 69 in Gibson County. At the time of the crash the 16-passenger van held more than 20 passengers, who were Haitian workers for Ameriqual.

Now a wrongful death lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a victim’s child. A 29-year-old pregnant woman died in the crash, and her son was later born at the hospital.

An attorney filed the lawsuit for wrongful death and personal injury on behalf of her son just days before the two-year deadline.

In April 2016, the driver of the van, 30-year-old James Allen, pleaded guilty to the charges against him. His plea deal included 14 years in prison with the option of work release after two years.

Police say he was under the influence of drugs when the van blew a tire and rolled over several times.

Comments

comments