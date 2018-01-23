Home Illinois Lawsuit Against Albion Settled After Five Years of Negotiations January 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

After more than five years, Albion City Council voted Monday night to settle a lawsuit from Greenwalt Construction of Wayne City for $50,000. Greenwalt sued after the city stopped construction of a fire station on West Main Street in Albion where the former Lovins Pharmacy was located.

Crews from Greenwalt had already started pouring concrete when the city started building that fire station at a different site with different contractors.

The lawsuit was filed on December 16th, 2013.

An out-of-court settlement was reached on January 18th.

