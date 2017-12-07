Lawndale Murder Suspect Transported Back To Henderson

The Henderson man accused of murder is brought back to Henderson County. Henderson Police brought Deangelo Pollard back to Henderson from Illinois to face murder and robbery charges in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Devin Fields.

Authorities received information that Pollard was in the Albion, Illinois area. He was being held in the White County Jail until this morning.

A 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection to Fields’ murder. The juvenile is being charged with complicit murder and robbery.

The 17-year-old was found during a traffic stop in Owensboro and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Last month, authorities found Fields dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will update information as it becomes available.

