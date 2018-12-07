Home Indiana Evansville Lawndale Mets Transfer Station to Remain at Current Location December 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Despite proposals for relocation, the Mets Transfer Station at Lawndale will not be moving.

Earlier this year, the city said it would move the transfer station from Lawndale to Hebron Avenue due to expansion plans at the Lawndale shopping center.

However, the city said it reached an agreement with the property owners to keep the transfer station at the spot it’s currently at.

Officials say the agreement will be finalized sometime next week.

