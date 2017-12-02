44News | Evansville, IN

LawMan Security and Consulting Hosts ‘Worship with a Plan’

December 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State church pastors and their staff members learn what to do if a gunman were to open fire in their church.

It was part of a seminar called ‘Worship with a Plan’ hosted by LawMan Security and Consulting at City Church in Evansville. The group decided to offer the free class after 26 people were killed after a man opened fire in a Texas church in November.

The seminar Saturday covered how to spot warning signs of an active threat, the importance of situational awareness, the importance of having a plan and how to respond if something were to happened.

“I think during the class they really opened out eyes to the importance of creating a plan, how to create that plan. When chaos hits and you don’t have a plan it becomes worse,” said Bryan Bishop, LawMan Security and Consulting owner. “So I think once they go through this class, they understand that and it really opens their eyes to it.”

