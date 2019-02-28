Lawmakers Vote to Put ‘In God We Trust’ in Schools

Kentucky lawmakers are taking steps to put God in public schools across the state.

The State House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow the motto ‘In God We Trust’ to be displayed in public schools next year.

First stamped on a two-cent coin during the Civil War and on all U.S. coins starting in 1938, ‘In God We Trust’ owes its debut on our bills to the Cold War. It’s a phrase we see on the back of money, but that motto could very well become prominently displayed in public schools across the Bluegrass.

Passing in the house Wednesday by a vote of 72-25, House Bill 46 calls for the motto to be shown in public elementary and secondary Kentucky schools beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Some parents say they support the bill.

“I’m all for God being in schools and all that. I feel like it would help things really in the whole country,” says Vikki Buckboro, supports bill.

“It should be. Well I’m somewhat religious and I believe man died for us you know no matter if people believe in God or not,” says Jeremy Macken, supports bill.

The bill defines a ‘prominent location’ as a school entry way, cafeteria, or common area where students are likely to see the national motto. The display could also be in the form of a mounted plaque or student artwork.

Others feel there should be a separation.

“It’s not the state’s business and it’s not the schools business to be taking sides in this very personal decision,” says August Berkshire, opposes bill.

Legal experts say there aren’t any penalties in place if schools don’t comply, but this could open up a lawsuit against public schools.

House Bill 46 will now move to the Kentucky Senate to be debated.

