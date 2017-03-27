Home Indiana Lawmakers Revive Bill to Appoint Indiana School Superintendent March 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would change the Indiana School Superintendent from an elected position to a governor appointed position passes the Senate Committee. House Bill 1005 passed eight-to-four after amendments. This comes after the State Senate voted against a previous bill identical to this.

If it becomes law, the first person would be appointed in 2025. The nominee would need a degree with five years of experience in education, and hold a teaching, superintendent, or principal license.

