Lawmakers Pass Fetal Heartbeat Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Kentucky Senate Bill 9, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks, passed in Kentucky Thursday.

The Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee approved the measure 10-2 vote. Planned Parenthood and ACLU testified, stating that the law would be a boot to the necks of working women and force women to have a child when they’re ready to have one.

The bill heads to the Kentucky Senate floor for a vote. The ACLU has already stated that if it becomes law, they will file a lawsuit.

Comments

comments