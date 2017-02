Home Indiana Lawmakers May Soon Carry Handguns in Indiana February 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

The Senate has approved a bill allowing Indiana Statehouse employees and lawmakers to carry handguns.

Senators voted 40 to 9 on the bill.

State regulations banning weapons from the Statehouse already except judges, police officers, and members of Legislature.

The Senate tried with a similar measure last year. It did not advance in the House.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

