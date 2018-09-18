Home Indiana Lawmakers On Kavanaugh Accuser Wanting An FBI Investigation September 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Calls for an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh grow, as senators wonder if the accuser will

show up for a public hearing next week.

That includes some Indiana democratic candidates and representatives who suggest having Kavanaugh completely vetted.

Indiana representative Ryan Hatfield says it’s not a republican or democrat thing.

“I think that either way we need to make sure that we have all the hearings that we need to have to know who we are putting on the court because it is a life time appointment,” says Hatfield.

The FBI apparently does not have an open investigation into Judge Kavanaugh.

Indiana senate candidate Edie Hardcastle says investigation any serious claim is needed.

“This judge is going to be making decisions about women and women’s bodies until he dies so we need to make sure that any serious accusations like this are seriously vetted so that when a lifetime appointment is made, everybody will be fairly heard,” says Hardcastle.

Kavanaugh’s accuser college professor Christine Blasey Ford alleges the sexual misconduct happened decades ago in high school, but Kavanaugh denies that

claim.

The senate judiciary committee is expected to hold a hearing Monday to address Ford’s allegations.

But she says she won’t participate in that hearing unless the FBI opens an investigation first.

President Donald Trump says the public should hear from both parties.

“Hopefully, the woman will come forward, state her case. He will state his case before Representatives of the United States Senate, and then they will vote. They will look at his career. They will look at what she had to say.”

Some like Kentucky say any serious allegations need to be investigated, but other lawmakers hope the senate will move forward with the confirmation.

“I have full confidence in Sherman Grassley to lead the committee through the sensitive and highly irregular situation in which the democrats tactics have left all of us–all of us, Judge Kavanaugh, Dr. Ford, and the entire senate” says Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

If Kavanaugh’s confirmation is delayed by the judiciary committee it would be difficult for republicans to schedule a vote before midterm elections when control of Congress is at stake.

