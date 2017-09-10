Home Kentucky Lawmakers Deciding on New Bill in Kentucky September 10th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky

A new bill is being proposed in Kentucky to cut down on the number of stolen items winding up at pawn shops. Law enforcement officials from around the state are teaming up with pawn brokers, on this proposed legislation.

They say with the increase in heroin addicts trying to sell stolen items, they want a law that says items have to be entered into a database at all pawn shops. Then police would have access to that database.

Some lawmakers say that they support the plan, others say they plan to propose their own legislation to deal with the problem, in the next session.

