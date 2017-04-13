Home Indiana Lawmakers Continue Debate Over Indiana ISTEP Bill April 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

There is a push in Indiana for changes to an ISTEP exam bill.

Lawmakers heard a testimony Wednesday, and there will be more negotiations on the bill.

The measure calls for a new test called ILEARN to be in place by 2019.

Lawmakers are working on a final version of the measure, and teacher groups and administrators want to separate teacher evaluations from test scores as well as allow local jurisdictions to give teacher evaluations.

This session will be wrapping up in less than two weeks.

