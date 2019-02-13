Lawmakers Considering Yellow Dot Program for Indiana Drivers

Photo courtesy: Yellow Dot Facebook page

Lawmakers are discussing an effort to improve safety for drivers in Indiana. The Yellow Dot emergency program is already in place in several states, including Illinois, New York, Georgia, and Alabama.

Drivers will put a yellow sticker in the lower left of their front windshield. During an emergency first responders can see that sticker and it lets them know there’s a yellow envelope in their glove box with important medical information.

The stickers would cost $5 at the BMV.

Right now, the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee are working to decide the next steps.

