Lawmakers, Community Leaders Tour Spencer County

Spencer County is one of 26 counties to receive a disaster emergency declaration from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. On Friday local Statehouse Representative Stephen Bartels got a firsthand look at the damage. Meeting with community leaders then trudging through the flood waters. Indiana State Representative Stephen Bartles returned to Spencer County offering his support.

He was in town for more than just sights — Bartles had specific goals in mind. A lot of his plans revolve around documentation which Bartles says has been a problem with past disasters.

Bartels says, “It’s very important that if the county does not document and cities do not document their expenses due to this flooding they cannot be reimbursed so it’s very important that we document man hours to clean up stuff to block roads.”

Much of the documentation burden falls on the shoulders of EMA Director Stephanie Melton.

Melton says, “We had a couple of meetings in the previous weeks and that was one of the things that I stressed to make sure you document everything that is the most important thing for reimbursement.”

The Red Cross will be providing water and clean-up supplies for any residents impacted by the floods in Perry and Spencer Counties.

People can pick up those supplies starting Saturday. There are also Red Cross shelters being set up across the area.

One is already open in Mount Vernon and several others are on standby in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Spencer Counties.

If you have any questions about how to document flood damage contact Spencer County Emergency Management Agency at (812) 649-6020.

