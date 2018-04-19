Home Illinois Lawmakers Changes Rule to Allow Newborns on Senate Floor April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

The Senate votes to change its rules to allow senators’ babies under the age of one onto the Senate floor. The vote took place Wednesday.

The final senator to vote, appropriately enough, was Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth. She was wheeled in at the end holding her newborn daughter Maile Pearl.

Several senators, including Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, and minority leader Chuck Schumer, walked over to greet their colleague and her baby.

The rules also allow senators to breastfeed during votes.

Duckworth is an Iraq war veteran who lost both of her legs in combat.

