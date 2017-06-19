Home Indiana Evansville Lawmaker Discusses Economic, Workforce Needs with SWIN Chamber of Commerce June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A United States lawmaker makes his way to Evansville to discuss economic and workforce needs with members of the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce. U.S. Representative Luke Messer joined members of the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce for a breakfast meeting to update them on what’s been happening in Congress.

Messer expressed optimism and said that in the coming months there will be a major tax reform, improvements to the healthcare system along with high hopes for a major infrastructure package. Rep. Messer said these improvements could help with the construction of I-69.

“My hope is that an infrastructure package would include some additional funding for the build out of I-69,” said Messer “we’re all concerned by the most recent events of the most recent couple of days and weeks, but I remain optimistic that we will get I-69 done.”

He said they are working to get the new infrastructure package passed by Congress.

Comments

comments