April is Distracted Driving Awareness month and local authorities are promising increased enforcement.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office and the Evansville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Sheriff’s deputies and Police officers will be looking for texting and moving violations.

