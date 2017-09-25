Law Enforcement Looking Into Racially Insensitive Photograph

Evansville Police confirm the authenticity of a racially offensive image being circulated on social media. The image shows three white males holding a black baby doll with a string around its neck and reads “Slaughter Gang”.

One of the juveniles has a shirt on his head shaped like the hood commonly worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. The post identified those pictured as Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students.

Since the students attend a school within city limits, a resource officer has also been notified and has been present in the school this morning.

EVSC officials were contacted immediately to help identify the individuals.

An investigation determined that the picture was taken over the weekend at a home in Vanderburgh County.

EPD turned the investigation over to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office for review.

