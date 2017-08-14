Home Indiana Law Enforcement Look For Stop Arm Violators August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Law enforcement agencies in Warrick County are teaming up to make sure students get to school safely. Indiana State Police, the Newburgh Police Department and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling for school bus ‘stop arm violations’.

44News participated in a patrol with Newburgh Police, and we saw no violations Monday morning.

Warrick County Bus Transportation keeps track of stop-arm violations, and Director Guy Gentry said he has had up to eight reported in one day.

Sheriff Bret Kruse said, “Want to make sure everybody watches for school buses that they don’t pass a school bus that’s stopped. All lanes must stop unless it is a divided highway. Just to make sure that we keep all the kids safe, that’s what it’s all about – keeping the kids safe, getting them to school, get them home safe, and hopefully we’ll have no incidences involving school buses this school year.”

On average, there are at least two stop arm violations daily.

Bus drivers said they do their part to ensure bus safety, adding it typically takes 30 seconds for students to get on or off the bus.

