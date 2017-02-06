Home Kentucky Law Enforcement Agencies Take Action To Reduce Rape Kit Backlog February 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Law enforcement agencies across the state of Kentucky now have new requirements when it comes to sexual assault policies. The policies were mandated under Senate Bill 63, or the Safe Act, which passed in the 2016 General Assembly.

Local agencies have been following the new policy, centered around collection and transportation of evidence kits since January 1st. A detective sergeant says the main change for those involved…time frames. Now he says, hospitals only have so much time to get the kits over to law enforcement. Law enforcement only has so much time to get it to the lab and so on.

Sgt. John Book says, “I think for the bigger agencies they will see a lot of change on it. We haven’t seen much on it. Fortunately, for us, our department, we have low numbers on it, so it just kind of stream lines. So I think for them, it’s just gonna streamline getting the kits done…getting them submitted.”

Back when agencies had to fill out a questionnaire, Det. Sgt. John Book says, their department did not have a backlog.

Comments

comments