Launch Date Announced For Evansville Trolley

The launch date has been announced for the Evansville trolley. The Trolley of Evansville Districts, or TED, will begin its routes Friday, May 4th at 6 p.m.

Funded through a community crowd sourcing grant, headed by the Franklin Street Events Association and the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, nearly $60,000 was raised to buy the trolley. TED arrived in February and will make his big debut this weekend.

The TED route, stops, and live-time Geo-tracking will be available on the DoubleMap App. This technology is utilized with METS, and will be a large component of TED. It will allow patrons to know when TED will be at their destination.

Yearly passes can be purchased for $25 at Lamasco Bar and Grill. More locations for the passes will be available soon.

Without a pass, single rides are also available for one dollar each way. TED is free to ride on Saturdays during the day.

It will eventually connect the two large playgrounds, Mickey’s Kingdom on the riverfront, and Stop Light City off West Franklin.

The trolley will connect Franklin Street, Main Street, Haynie’s Corner, and the Waterfront District.

The TED will run on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free rides) and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

