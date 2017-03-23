Home Indiana Evansville Latino Chamber Alliance Addresses Growing Needs of Local Latino Businesses March 23rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new Latino Chamber Alliance launches addressing the needs of the growing Latino business community.

The Latino Chamber Alliance kicked off the celebration Thursday night at the new Double Tree Hilton in downtown Evansville.

The vision for the Latino Chamber alliance began about a year ago, aiming to promote a positive image of Latino businesses and professionals.

“We hope that with this new alliance, we’re going to be able to make the Latino businesses more welcome. And more connected with the larger business community, and hopefully strengthen the overall economy as a whole,” said Megan Alvarez of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.



