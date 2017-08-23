Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to September 28

NOW-MONDAY:

The weather looks good through Monday.

We will have some fair-weather cumulus with periodic high & mid clouds at times, leading to frequently partly cloudy skies.

Lows will drop into the 50s. No record lows will be broken, (record lows are upper 40s to low 50s for these days), but the low of 57 tonight will make it the coolest August 24 morning since 2009. Friday’s 57 in the morning will make it the coolest since 2015 when the low temperature was 55.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY:

A likely landfalling hurricane on the Texas Gulf Coast will create a large-scale counter-clockwise circulation over the southeastern U.S. A weak front stalled in the Southeast (leading edge of the tropical air) will be pulled north & northwestward as a result. This, combined with another weak frontal boundary coming in from the northwest will likely create a moist convergence zone over the area early to mid-next week.

That said, there will be a semi-stationary area of pulsey scattered showers & t’storms off & on, most likely Tuesday-Wednesday. This will resemble a PRE event, or band of rainfall that sets up preceding the remnants of a hurricane moving through. There will likely be a break with no rainfall for a while Wednesday night-part of Thursday, perhaps, followed by rainfall directly associated with the hurricane remnants late Thursday-Thursday night to possible part of Friday.

The likely hurricane will be a slow-mover along the Texas & Louisiana Gulf Coasts at first, resulting in the potential of significant, life-threatening flooding. However, it will eventually get pulled up into the mid-Mississippi & Ohio Valleys.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2-WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:

Temperatures should very rapidly rebound after this rainfall & cooler weather to near/at 90 within a couple/three of days with hazy, hot, humid weather. In fact, September 3 shows a wide expanse of 90s from Iowa & northern Indiana/Illinois to Texas, then eastward to Alabama.

However, a cold front near the 5th may bring some showers/storms, followed by temperatures cooling back a bit to near 80 to the 80s.

SEPTEMBER 7-12:

A wide expanse of 80s & 90s will engulf the Plains & eastern U.S. September 7-12 & we could see 90 on multiple days with temps to 95 in the southeast U.S.

SEPTEMBER 13-15:

A cold front of showers/t’storms around September 12 will usher in the coolest weather since May with highs in the 70s & lows on the morning of September 14 & 15 at 44-51. Temperatures as low as 40 may occur in far northeastern Indiana & into central Ohio. This is no where near Evansville’s official September 14 record low of 37 set in 1964 (47 forecast for Evansville) & 41 in 1996 (47 forecast for Evansville).

SEPTEMBER 16-23:

We may be back to 84-88 by September 16 with a nice southwesterly wind, however (90s Nebraska to Texas to Louisiana & Alabama). In fact, long-range ensembles & analog data to 1880 show a widespread swath of 90-95 from Iowa & Nebraska to Texas to part of the Tri-State to Alabama on September 17-20 with a strong southwest wind. September 21-24 shows 92-96 over the area with around 94 at Evansville. The record high temperature for September 22 for Evansville is 94 set in 2010. September 21 & 23 records are 98 & 96, respectively, set in 2010.

SEPTEMBER 24-28:

Should such a heat wave occur, it does not look to break down until perhaps around September 26 with a squall line of severe t’storms ahead of a strong cold front.

This front will likely usher in highs only at 69-75 by September 28 with lows of 42-47.

