Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to Monday

Brand-new, good data is giving us a better handle on the Saturday forecast.

After lows of 27-32 tonight, Saturday looks mostly cloudy to cloudy.

Our temperature may warm to 36-40 by 11 a.m. with a southeast wind, but as precipitation moves in, it will fall through a layer of dry air, resulting in evaporative cooling. So, as the precip. falls, temperatures will likely fall to 33-35, resulting in some rain & snow mixed, which may go to a period of all wet snow in places. It is not completely out of the question that a few localized areas see their grass whitened.

However, wind should become south by mid to late afternoon, this will transport warmer air in & we should overcome the effects of the evaporative cooling. So, any precipitation should then turn to some rain as temperatures warm to 39-44 before it ends.

Some areas of drizzle are possible thereafter through evening, followed by perhaps another brief wave of some rain in the evening before it all departs.

Some fog is possible Sunday morning & into Sunday as temperatures rise from 32 in the morning (Evansville area) to 51 by 7 p.m., then 59 by 11 p.m. as rain overspreads the area from south to north once again.

70s & windy conditions will return by Monday afternoon as widespread rainfall with a few t’storms in the morning departs.

Chad Evans



