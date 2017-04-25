Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to May 21

I am working on this currently & will be completing chunks of it over the next few hours.

Severe weather event/outbreak to our west, in the form of a few bows, supercells & a couple of squall lines (with wind, hail & a few tornadoes) will race northeastward toward the Tri-State Wednesday evening.

Late evening-night squall line will move into our Illinois counties. It will be in a weakening mode, but it may still produce isolated severe gusts west of the Wabash River.

It will continue to weaken, followed by some post-line scattered showers & t’showers. These will tend to exit the area by mid-morning Thursday. Looks like skies will partially clear with windy conditions from the southwest at 15-30 mph & highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

As quickly as front goes through Thursday morning, it will move back northward Thursday night & stall just north of I-64 Friday. Looks like 80s along/south of I-64 & 70s north of the boundary. 90 may occur in Tennessee with mid 80s to our southern counties.

A severe weather outbreak will occur Friday-Friday night from Oklahoma & northern Texas to Arkansas, southern Missouri to the southern tip of Illinois. A few spotty storms with some severe weather potential may pop Friday PM/night along & just south of the warm front. Given the high surface shear along & near the warm front, this will need to be monitored.

Saturday, warm front will be hung up along U.S. 50 with 70-75 along it, but 80s to 90 south of it. Looks like it may be 85 in Evansville to 90 in our southern counties. IF the warm front stall farther south, then the temperature projections will need to be changed to the cooler 70s setting up farther south.

There may be considerable off & on t’storm activity along the warm front through much of the day with some scattered storms occurring, & eventually perhaps a line of storms, just south of the warm front. Severe weather is possible. It looks quite hot, humid & unstable south of the warm front & quite sheared at all levels of the troposphere. This will need to be monitored. Severe event/outbreak may occur Saturday eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas & Louisiana.

Storm Prediction Center outlooks for (this risk will definitely be expanded some) Friday-Saturday morning & Saturday-Sunday morning (& a core of Moderate Risk would not surprise me):

Check out the strong warm front Saturday afternoon:

Analog analysis of similar events over years shows the severe weather probabilities Friday-Sunday…………just merges all similar events/situations of the Friday-Sunday period into one probability map…………

Friday-Saturday………………..Saturday-Sunday:

Substantial to major flooding is possible northeast Texas to Oklahoma to Missouri & central Illinois from repeated rounds of t’storms Wednesday-Sunday. 5-11″ rainfall totals are being projected by latest model analysis there.

Here, looks like a 1-4″ rainfall with highest totals in Illinois.

