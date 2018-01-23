Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 3

I am working on this & will have it completed by this afternoon. Thank you all!

NOW-JANUARY 31:

Warmer & Wetter Than Normal……..

The rest of this week is a period of nice improvement from the gray, overcast conditions of today to lots of sun by mid-week with spring-like warmth. After near 40 to the 40s tomorrow with some gradual clearing, 50s & eventually 60s will flood in with sun. After 60 yesterday officially at Evansville, we may see it again within the next several days.

Rainfall is possible Saturday with breezy to windy conditions. There has been a sign of severe weather threat in/near Tri-State & southward with this system with a Northern Plains snowstorm/blizzard again. That threat looks much lower at the moment with a lack of an unstable airmass & the parent, deepening surface low tracking way north of the area in Canada. We will monitor as this is subject to change. Will go with rainfall & potential of isolated t’storms embedded Saturday with the mild 50s & 60s highs

0.75-1.50″ rainfall is possible.

Beyond this system, it looks dry with 40s & 50s with perhaps 50s/60s around January 30-31.

FEBRUARY 1-9:

Colder with Some Snow Possible……



Changes arrive February 1 with rainfall changing to icy mix & snow perhaps before ending. Temperatures will drop below normal (though not excessively below normal) with strong cold front. Some could occur around February 5 with clipper in breezy pattern.

Another cold front may re-enforce the cold around February 7/8.

At this point, neither of these two snows look excessive, but minor accumulation could occur, per latest analog & model guidance.

FEBRUARY 10-14:

Warming Up Ahead of Storm System…….

Temperature may actually moderate to above normal levels during this period ahead of a developing storm system. This could bring breezy to windy conditions & rain & isolated t’storms around February 13/14.

FEBRUARY 15-21:

Much Colder with Well-Below Temperatures Possible with Potential Snow…….

This period looks much colder than normal (normal high/low near 46/25) with potential of a snow event or two. Some near record cold low temperatures show up in analog analysis.

