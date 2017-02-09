Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to March 20

OVERALL SUMMARY…………

We will continue to have pretty wide temperature swings with bursts of winter cold & bursts of spring warmth now, right up to March 20. At this point, analog points to only three opportunities for some snow up to that point. There is no strong evidence to support any potential of heavy or excessive rainfall in a pattern showing below-normal precipitation to March 20. Now-March 20 shows potentially three Nor’Easters (not counting today’s) to hit the East Coast with heavy snowfall & strong winds.

NOW-SUNDAY…………..

Surface warm front is approaching already, which will prevent the temperature from crashing tonight. Lows will run 18-26, then slowly rise as wind goes to the southwest & south-southwest.

This will usher in 51-60 tomorrow over the area (55 Evansville area) with strong southerly to southwesterly winds up to 32 mph. Skies, after being mostly cloudy tonight, will turn mostly sunny tomorrow.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers/t’storms in the PM with gusty southwest winds & highs 64-69. After 60s Saturday night with a few showers/t’storms. Some periodic showers/t’storms are possible Sunday with windy conditions & highs 64-71. Temperatures may fall in the PM from northwest to southeast as the cold front passes.

MONDAY-NEXT FRIDAY………….

It looks dry next week. After 40s to 50s Monday & 50s Tuesday with partly cloudy, breezy conditions, Wednesday looks like 40s to 50. During this time low pressure will move over central & south Texas with widespread rainfall. This low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico. It is possible that this storm system MAY form into a significant Nor’Easter & ride up the East Coast after perhaps dragging a squall line over central & south Florida. The pattern supports this, but the models say no. This would bring cold, blustery, but continued dry weather to the Tri-State.

FEBRUARY 18-MARCH 20………………

Beyond this brief cold wave with a night in the teens, it still appears a brief spring surge will return around February 20-22. Highs may reach 65-73 on one day with showers/t’storms.

After that, it appears that the pattern will once again support Nor’Easter development on the East Coast, especially February 24-26. This would tend to drive another wave of cold air into the Tri-State with highs in the 20s/30s & lows in the teens. Some snow is possible with a clipper system.

Thoughts are that this Nor’Easter pattern may break in early March with the pattern supporting heavy rainfall & snows over the Southwest U.S., especially in California to New Mexico & Colorado. Here, the subtropical ridge may become dominate for a bit with highs in the 60s, then perhaps the 70s.

By mid-March, it may reverse again with cold air driven southward by Nor’Easter pattern with highs in the 30s. Some snow showers may fall as far south & west as the Tri-State with an upper trough before we moderate by the 20th.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



