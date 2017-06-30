Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook to July 4th

TODAY-SATURDAY…………..

Complex of severe storms (MCS) is diving SE’ward & gusting out over Missouri & Arkansas now, but its outflow boundary is working into our southern Illinois counties. The sun is out in these areas with very humid, steamy, warm to hot conditions. Thus, it is already triggering a broken line/band of some showers/t’showers. It is overcast with this low stratus deck trapped under an inversion farther east, including the metro. However, more & more sun may begin to break through as the recently-formed inversion mixes out with heating.

All this said with some increasing in bulk shear today as we will be on the far southern edge of stronger mid & upper flow aloft in a seasonable position well to our north, an isolated severe t’storm or two still cannot be ruled out. The threat would be wind.

Also, given dew points as high as the upper 70s in the Tri-State now, there will be a lot of water to wring out of any t’storm, so very high rainfall rates will accompany the strongest cells.

This will all exit late afternoon.

Tonight, complex of severe storms over Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma & Arkansas will move east-southeastward, but gust out & weaken late. Nonetheless, this MCSs outflow boundary/old MCV may bring a few showers/storms to the Tri-State tomorrow morning. These have the potential to intensify some over western Kentucky late morning-midday. So, an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out over the southern part of western Kentucky part of tomorrow.

Otherwise, tomorrow will turn slightly less humid with time from north to south through the day as the weak surface cold front moves through.

Highs will run 84-89 with skies becoming partly cloudy north to south with wind turning to the northwest at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY-MONDAY………..

Sunday just looks partly cloudy & still not too humid with a northwest wind & highs 85-89 after patchy fog & morning lows 63-67. There may be an isolated t’storm south of the Western Kentucky Parkway where front will stall. An MCS will be tracking along this front from southern Missouri to northern Arkansas Sunday evening-night.

As for Monday, front will be on the move back northward. This, combined with outflow boundary from Missouri/Arkansas MCS may pop a few isolated/spotty t’storms. With partly cloudy skies, it will turn humid again with hotter highs as 87-93 with heat indices 92-97. Lows Monday night will run 68-74.

JULY 4TH……

As for July 4th, some scattered storms are possible on outflow boundaries from MCS from Illinois, Missouri in the early morning. It looks humid with highs 87-93 with heat indices 92-97.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments